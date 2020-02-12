Researchers stimulate areas vital to consciousness in monkeys' brains -- and it wakes them up

Articles

One of the central questions in neuroscience is clarifying where in the brain consciousness, which is the ability to experience internal and external sensations, arises. Researchers report that a specific area in the brain, the central lateral thalamus, appears to play a key role. In monkeys under anesthesia, stimulating this area was enough to wake the animals and elicit normal waking behaviors.

