Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 20:02 Hits: 3

Paleobiologists have discovered exceptional specimens in Venezuela and Colombia of an extinct giant freshwater turtle called Stupendemys. The carapace of this turtle, which is the largest ever known, measured between 2.4 to almost 3 meters. Moreover, the shell of male Stupendemys had horns - a rare feature in turtles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200212150200.htm