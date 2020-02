Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 16:24 Hits: 2

Oil giant BP on Wednesday announced its intention to be carbon neutral by 2050.“The world’s carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero. We all want energy that is reliable and affordable, but that is no...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/482750-bp-sets-out-to-be-carbon-neutral-by-2050