EPA Publishes 2018 Annual Toxics Release Inventory Report and Analysis

Schaumburg company showcases innovative technology to remove copper from its wastewater

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (February 11, 2020) –Today, as the Agency published its 2018 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede joined the owner of Eagle Electronics Inc. in Schaumburg, Illinois, to highlight the company’s best practices to reduce waste.

Findings from EPA’s publicly available report show an increase in recycling of TRI chemical wastes nationwide and indicate that companies continue to find ways to implement new source reduction activities and reduce the quantities of TRI chemicals they release into the environment.

“By providing the data in the TRI National Analysis, EPA is empowering communities to protect their environment and providing companies with the information they need to work toward a stronger future,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The latest TRI data continue to demonstrate that under President Trump environmental stewardship and economic growth continue to go hand in hand.”

Eagle Electronics, a circuit board manufacturer, installed a $40,000 lamella clarifier which removed 100% of copper from the company’s wastewater stream. This best practice reduces the metal waste transferred to Elk Grove Village’s public water treatment plant.

“EPA commends Eagle Electronics for making this key process change that keeps all copper metals out of the local water treatment plant,” said EPA Regional 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “The company’s investment in innovative technology prevents pollution at the source.”

“This year’s TRI data are a great example of how TRI reporting creates a strong incentive for companies to reduce pollution,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “In addition to the TRI being an information resource for the public, TRI data help companies learn from each other’s best practices for reducing emissions and increasing source reduction.”

This year’s National Analysis expands the focus on geographical trends in chemical waste management across the country. New features include profiles exploring the diversity of industrial operations in each EPA region and a closer look at data from the hazardous waste management sector and the aerospace manufacturing sector.

The Analysis showcases industry practices for managing waste and reducing pollution at nearly 22,000 facilities that submitted TRI data for calendar year 2018. EPA encourages facilities to learn from their counterparts’ best practices and adopt additional methods for reducing pollution.

2018 Highlights

In 2018, facilities in Region 5 reported managing 6.5 billion pounds of production-related chemical waste, 65 percent of which was managed through recycling. In 2018, 6 percent of facilities in Region 5 implemented new source reduction activities. Source reduction reporting rates in the region were among the highest in the computers and electronic products sector, where 17 percent of facilities reported at least one source reduction activity.

Along with the 2018 TRI National Analysis, EPA is publishing a new tool on the TRI website to help explain the data reported by the metal mining sector. EPA’s new interactive graphic—which was developed with input from stakeholders—explains how metal mines operate, and generally how and where releases of TRI-listed chemicals happen.

Under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), by July 1 of each year covered facilities must report to EPA the quantities of TRI chemicals they released to the environment during the prior calendar year. EPA, states, and tribes receive TRI data from facilities in industry sectors such as manufacturing, mining, electric utilities, and commercial hazardous waste management. The Pollution Prevention Act also requires facilities to submit information on pollution prevention and other waste management activities of TRI chemicals.

To access the 2018 TRI National Analysis, including local data and analyses, visit www.epa.gov/trinationalanalysis .

Information on facility efforts to reduce TRI chemical releases is available at www.epa.gov/tri/p2 .

