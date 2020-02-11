EPA Recognizes Eaton Corporation (Cooper Power Systems LLC) in Greenwood, South Carolina

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

New TRI data show lead and chromium source reductions

GREENWOOD, S.C. (February 11, 2020) - At an event today in Greenwood, S.C., U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker announced the 2018 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis. Findings from this publicly available report show an increase in recycling of TRI chemical wastes nationwide and indicate that companies continue to find ways to implement new source reduction activities and reduce the quantities of TRI chemicals that they release into the environment. Eaton Corporation (Cooper Power Systems LLC) has made a concerted effort, beginning in 2012, to eliminate lead from its capacitor cover joints by replacing the material with non-leaded solders and an epoxy bonded cover. The facility aims to have eliminated lead from all products manufactured at this site by the end of 2020.

“By providing the data in the TRI National Analysis, EPA is empowering communities to protect their environment and providing companies with the information they need to work toward a stronger future,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The latest TRI data continue to demonstrate that under President Trump environmental stewardship and economic growth continue to go hand in hand.”

“Eaton Corporation’s lead and chromium reductions show that it is possible to be a good steward of the environment while remaining economically competitive,” said Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “EPA encourages facilities to learn from their counterparts’ best practices and adopt additional methods for reducing pollution.”

“Lead elimination has been a priority for our facility for the past several years and we’re pleased to say we are on pace to remove lead from products manufactured at this site in 2020,” said Robert Schoenberger, EHS Manager, Eaton. “This directly contributes to achievement of our vision for improving the quality of life and the environment.”

In 2018, facilities in Region 4 reported managing 6.3 billion pounds of production-related chemical waste, 61 percent of which was managed through recycling. In 2018, 5 percent of TRI facilities in Region 4 implemented new source reduction activities. Source reduction reporting rates were among the highest in the computers and electronics sector, where 18 percent of facilities reported at least one source reduction activity.

This year’s National Analysis expands the focus on geographical trends in chemical waste management across the country. New features include profiles exploring the diversity of industrial operations in each EPA region and a closer look at data from the hazardous waste management sector and the aerospace manufacturing sector.

The National Analysis showcases industry practices for managing waste and reducing pollution at nearly 22,000 facilities that submitted TRI data for calendar year 2018. EPA encourages facilities to learn from their counterparts’ best practices and adopt additional methods for reducing pollution.

To further highlight these industry best practices, EPA is holding events in EPA regions at facilities that implemented new source reduction activities. These facilities demonstrate how innovative projects can help industry reduce the generation of chemical pollution and improve their environmental performance.

2018 highlights:

Releases of TRI-covered chemicals into the environment from the manufacturing sector were lower than expected based on economic activity.

Facilities initiated 3,120 new activities to prevent or reduce the creation of chemical waste.

Nationally, the percent of industrial chemical waste that is recycled instead of released continued to increase.

Under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), covered facilities must report their annual releases of TRI chemicals for the prior calendar year to EPA by July 1. EPA, states and tribes receive TRI data from facilities in industry sectors such as manufacturing, mining, electric utilities and commercial hazardous waste management. The Pollution Prevention Act also requires facilities to submit information on pollution prevention and other waste management activities of TRI chemicals.

To access the 2018 TRI National Analysis, including local data and analyses, visit www.epa.gov/trinationalanalysis .

Information on facility efforts to reduce TRI chemical releases is available at www.epa.gov/tri/p2 .

