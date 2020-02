Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 12:55 Hits: 5

The EU parliament today voted to greenlight up to 55 new fossil gas infrastructure projects. Critics say the vote betrays Europe's Green Deal and its promise of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-votes-for-more-gas-infrastructure-angering-climate-activists/a-52351386?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss