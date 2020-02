Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. fell 2.9 percent last year, according to a report published Tuesday. The International Energy Agency (IEA) found that the U.S. decline was the largest, at 140 million tonnes, of any...

