Volcano earthquake report for Wednesday, 12 Feb 2020

Clear Lake volcano (California): 12 earthquakes up to magnitude 2.6Possible earthquake swarm: 12 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 14 hours, the last being recorded quake 4 hours ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 3.9 and 0.3 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) M 2.6 quake: 4km NW of Cobb, CA (USA) on Tue, 11 Feb 20h15 (14 km S)writeAge(1581452144) M 1.3 quake: 4km...

