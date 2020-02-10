Oblique electrostatic inject-deposited TiO2 film for efficient perovskite solar cells

Articles

The need to efficiently harvest solar energy for a more sustainable future is increasingly becoming accepted across the globe. A new family of solar cells based on perovskites -- materials with a particular crystal structure -- is now competing with conventional silicon materials to satisfy the demand in this area. Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are continually being optimized to fulfill their commercial potential.

