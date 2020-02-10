Oblique electrostatic inject-deposited TiO2 film for efficient perovskite solar cells

Category: Environment Hits: 2The need to efficiently harvest solar energy for a more sustainable future is increasingly becoming accepted across the globe. A new family of solar cells based on perovskites -- materials with a particular crystal structure -- is now competing with conventional silicon materials to satisfy the demand in this area. Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are continually being optimized to fulfill their commercial potential.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200210104124.htm