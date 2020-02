Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 18:31 Hits: 2

Hemp is technically legal in Texas, but proving that hemp is not marijuana can be a hurdle, requiring testing in a licensed laboratory. Now, a team of researchers have created a 'hemp scanner' that could easily fit in a police cruiser and distinguish hemp and marijuana instantly, without damaging any of the product.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200210133152.htm