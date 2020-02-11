Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 09:50 Hits: 5

Clear Lake volcano (California): 13 earthquakes up to magnitude 1.3Possible earthquake swarm: 13 earthquakes occurred near (under) the volcano during 22 hours, the last being recorded quake 1 hour 7 minutes ago. Hypocenter depths ranged between 7.1 and 1.6 km. Earthquake details: (only 5 largest) M 1.3 quake: 8km NW of The Geysers, CA (USA) on Mon, 10 Feb 19h15 (16 km S)writeAge(1581362126) M...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes-volcanoes/news/97927/Volcano-earthquake-report-for-Tuesday-11-Feb-2020.html