The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Advisory: EPA Region 4 to Hold Information Session for Residents of Chattanooga

Category: Environment Hits: 2

02/10/2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (February 10, 2020) — On Tuesday, February 11, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 will hold a public information session in Chattanooga concerning the Chattanooga Southside Lead Superfund Site.
 

WHO:       U.S. EPA Region 4 Superfund Program

WHAT:     Presentation on the history of the Site, the health effects of lead, the sampling method used,
                   the sampling and remediation processes, and answer questions residents may have

WHEN:     Tuesday, February 11, 2020
                    Media Availability: 5:45 pm – 6:00 pm
                    Public Information Session:  6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

WHERE:  Battle Academy
                   1601 Market Street
                   Chattanooga, TN 37408

RSVP:  ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [1]. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

References

  1. ^ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (www.epa.gov)

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/advisory-epa-region-4-hold-information-session-residents-chattanooga

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version