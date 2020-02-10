Advisory: EPA Region 4 to Hold Information Session for Residents of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (February 10, 2020) — On Tuesday, February 11, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 will hold a public information session in Chattanooga concerning the Chattanooga Southside Lead Superfund Site.



WHO: U.S. EPA Region 4 Superfund Program

WHAT: Presentation on the history of the Site, the health effects of lead, the sampling method used,

the sampling and remediation processes, and answer questions residents may have

WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Media Availability: 5:45 pm – 6:00 pm

Public Information Session: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

WHERE: Battle Academy

1601 Market Street

Chattanooga, TN 37408

RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.