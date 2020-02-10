Advisory: EPA Region 4 to Hold Information Session for Residents of Chattanooga

Category: Environment Hits: 2
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (February 10, 2020) — On Tuesday, February 11, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 will hold a public information session in Chattanooga concerning the Chattanooga Southside Lead Superfund Site.
WHO: U.S. EPA Region 4 Superfund Program
WHAT: Presentation on the history of the Site, the health effects of lead, the sampling method used,
the sampling and remediation processes, and answer questions residents may have
WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Media Availability: 5:45 pm – 6:00 pm
Public Information Session: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
WHERE: Battle Academy
1601 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [1]. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/advisory-epa-region-4-hold-information-session-residents-chattanooga