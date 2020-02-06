EPA Releases 2019 Year in Review Highlighting Agency Accomplishments and Environmental Progress under President Trump Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Category: Environment Hits: 1
ATLANTA (Feb. 6, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the 2019 Year in Review outlining major accomplishments and environmental progress during the Trump administration.
“Under President Trump, we have fulfilled many promises to the American people to address some of our most important environmental and human health challenges while unleashing the economy and fostering innovation,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “In 2019, EPA deleted 27 Superfund sites – the largest number of sites deleted from the National Priorities List since FY 2001 – and proposed the first update to the Lead and Copper Rule in nearly three decades. Since the beginning of the administration, EPA has finalized 49 deregulatory actions saving Americans more than $5 billion in regulatory costs and re-designated 35 areas around the country, moving them into attainment with federal air quality standards and lifting major regulatory burdens off local businesses. As we celebrate our 50th year of EPA, I am honored to lead an agency with such a successful record.”
“Over the past year, EPA has delivered on its promise to provide greater regulatory certainty while promoting economic growth and protecting public health and the environment in the Southeast,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “In 2019, the Southeast was first in the nation for returning land for beneficial reuse, exceeding the target by 108%. The region approved the first Water Quality Standards (WQS) from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), which will protect the water quality of 237 miles of streams. Additionally, the entire Southeast is 100% in attainment with air quality standards for small particulates (PM2.5), lead, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, actions that will help create jobs and benefit the region’s economy. In honor of EPA’s 50th anniversary, we celebrate these successes and hope to build on our progress for future generations.”
EPA accomplishments include:
Click here to read the full report: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-releases-2019-year-review-highlighting-agency-accomplishments-and-environmental[1]
R4 report: https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-02/documents/r4_2019_r4_annual_report-v6.pdf[2]
About R4 page: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-epa-region-4-southeast[3]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-releases-2019-year-review-highlighting-agency-accomplishments-and-environmental-0