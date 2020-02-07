The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The power of going small: Copper oxide subnanoparticle catalysts prove most superior

Scientists have shown that copper oxide particles on the sub-nanoscale are more powerful catalysts than those on the nanoscale. These subnanoparticles can also catalyze the oxidation reactions of aromatic hydrocarbons far more effectively than catalysts currently used in industry. This study paves the way to better and more efficient utilization of aromatic hydrocarbons, which are important materials for both research and industry.

