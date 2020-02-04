Wildfires increase winter snowpack -- but that isn't necessarily a good thing

Articles

Wildfires are altering ecosystems globally as they change in frequency, size, and severity. In unburned forests, snow has been shown to accumulate more in small clearings or in stands with low to moderate forest densities. A new study finds that peak snowpack across severe burn areas increased 15% in snow-water equivalence (SWE) and 17% in depth for every 20% increase in overstory tree mortality due to burn severity.

