Fecal excretion of PFAS by pets

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 13:41 Hits: 1

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are used in a wide range of consumer products, from pizza boxes to carpets to non-stick cookware. Therefore, it's not surprising that these water- and stain-repelling substances are ubiquitous in the environment. Now, researchers report that cats and dogs excrete some PFAS in their feces at levels that suggest exposures above the minimum risk level, which could also have implications for the pets' owners.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200205084153.htm