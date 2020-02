Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 19:16 Hits: 1

Learners of foreign languages can hear the errors in pronunciation that fellow learners tend to make, but continue to fall foul of them themselves despite years of practice. A new study of shows that everyone believes their own pronunciation to be best.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200207141658.htm