Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 18:49 Hits: 1

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette on Friday announced a $64 million dollar initiative to fund research and development for coal, giving an assist to an industry that appears to be on the decline.Brouillette announced the so-called Coal FIRST...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/482047-energy-secretary-announces-coal-research-initiative