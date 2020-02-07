The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Simulating a universe in which Newton's laws are only partially valid

For the first time, researchers have simulated the formation of galaxies in a universe without dark matter. To replicate this process on the computer, they have instead modified Newton's laws of gravity. The galaxies that were created in the computer calculations are similar to those we actually see today. According to the scientists, their assumptions could solve many mysteries of modern cosmology.

