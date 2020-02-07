No clear path for golden rice to reach consumers

Articles

Heralded as a genetically modified crop with the potential to save millions of lives, Golden Rice has just been approved as safe for human and animal consumption by regulators in the Philippines. The rice is a beta carotene-enriched crop that is intended to reduce Vitamin A deficiency (VAD), a health problem in very poor areas. But a new study finds that most families at risk for VAD can't grow Golden Rice themselves, and most commercial farmers won't grow it either.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200207153632.htm