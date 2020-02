Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is dropping its investigation into four major automakers that sided with California over the Trump administration on emissions standards, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill.The...

