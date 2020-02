Articles

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said during Friday night's presidential debate in New Hampshire that the state's two Democratic senators — Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen — were wrong to vote for President Trump's new trade agreement with Canada...

