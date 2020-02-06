EPA Region 8 releases 2019 Year in Review highlighting accomplishments and environmental progress under President Trump Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Category: Environment Hits: 0
02/06/2020
DENVER (Feb. 6, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the 2019 Year in Review[1] outlining major accomplishments and environmental progress during the Trump administration. This announcement was accompanied by complementary reports highlighting progress in EPA Regions, including the EPA Region 8 Year in Review[2], which highlights progress in the states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
“Under President Trump, we have fulfilled many promises to the American people to address some of our most important environmental and human health challenges while unleashing the economy and fostering innovation,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “In 2019, EPA deleted 27 Superfund sites — the largest number of sites deleted from the National Priorities List since FY 2001 — and proposed the first update to the Lead and Copper Rule in nearly three decades. This administration is building on a long history of environmental success for example in the past three years, EPA has re-designated 36 areas around the country, moving them into attainment with federal air quality standards and lifting major regulatory burdens off local businesses, and all six criteria air pollutants have decreased. As we celebrate our 50th year of EPA, I am honored to lead an agency with such a successful record.”
“Over the past years, EPA’s programs have focused on becoming more efficient and strengthening our partnerships with the six states and 27 tribal nations here in Region 8,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “Our 2019 report highlights examples of our work to protect human health and the environment in some of our nation’s most vibrant landscapes and communities.”
