Antioxidant reverses BPD-induced fertility damage in worms

From plastics to pesticides, it seems like every week delivers fresh news about the dangers of endocrine disruptors -- chemicals in the environment that alter the body's hormones and can lead to reproductive, developmental, neurologic and immune problems and cancer. Industry regulation and individual consumer choice can reduce exposure to such chemicals, but there are few options to counteract damage that has already occurred. Now new research conducted in worms suggests a path toward changing that.

