Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 14:54 Hits: 1

Scientists have found a new way to analyze the chemistry of the moon's soil using a single grain of dust brought back by Apollo 17 astronauts in 1972. Their technique can help us learn more about conditions on the surface of the moon and formation of precious resources like water and helium there.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200207095427.htm