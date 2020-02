Articles

Environment
Thursday, 06 February 2020

‘I think people of my age are coming up to protest because they know they have the biggest stake in our future and they are trying to fight for it.’ – Leah Namugerwa, Climate Change Activist on Fridays for Future

