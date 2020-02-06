Arizona’s Pool Water Products Inc. to Pay $800,000 Penalty for Federal Pesticide Law Violations

PHOENIX — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with Pool Water Products Inc. to address alleged violations of federal pesticide laws at its facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The company now has 30 days to pay $800,000.

This penalty is part of EPA’s 2018 action ordering the company to stop selling an improperly registered pesticide, ALL Clear 3” Jumbo Chlorinating Tablets. That action, which applied to nationwide distribution, transport and sales of the product, followed a statewide stop-sale order issued in 2018 by the Arizona Department of Agriculture. State inspectors discovered the unregistered pesticide, which is used to disinfect pools, during an inspection of the company’s warehouse.

“Unregistered pesticides can pose a significant risk to consumers, children, pets, and others,” said Amy Miller, EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Division Director for the Pacific Southwest region. “This settlement emphasizes how critical it is for companies to follow federal pesticide laws to protect human health.”

Under federal law, companies must provide formulation and production data to EPA in registering a pesticide product. This ensures the efficacy and integrity of products for consumers. Until recently, the registered ALL Clear 3” tablets were made only in the United States, and the product’s formula and data demonstrating its effectiveness were evaluated by the EPA. However, Pool Water Products was found to be selling and distributing an unregistered version of the product made in China. After EPA issued the stop sale order in 2018, Pool Water Products worked with EPA to register the products made in China and the company is now in compliance with the applicable federal pesticide laws.

Federal pesticide laws require registration of pesticide products and pesticide-production facilities, as well as proper pesticide labeling and packaging. These requirements protect public health and the environment by minimizing the risks associated with the production, use, storage and disposal of pesticides.

