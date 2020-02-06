2019 Year in Review Highlighting EPA Accomplishments and Environmental Progress

Category: Environment Hits: 0
02/06/2020
For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-006
CHICAGO (Feb. 6, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the 2019 Year in Review outlining major accomplishments and environmental progress during the Trump administration.
“Under President Trump, we have fulfilled many promises to the American people to address some of our most important environmental and human health challenges while unleashing the economy and fostering innovation,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “In 2019, EPA deleted 27 Superfund sites – the largest number of sites deleted from the National Priorities List since FY 2001 – and proposed the first update to the Lead and Copper Rule in nearly three decades. Since the beginning of the administration, EPA has finalized 49 deregulatory actions saving Americans more than $5 billion in regulatory costs and re-designated 35 areas around the country, moving them into attainment with federal air quality standards and lifting major regulatory burdens off local businesses. As we celebrate our 50th year of EPA, I am honored to lead an agency with such a successful record.”
“None of these achievements would have been possible without the sustained efforts and dedication of Region 5’s talented staff,” said Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. “I am proud to champion their hard work which has resulted in real environmental and public health victories for all of us who live in the Great Lakes states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.”
Here in EPA Region 5, accomplishments include significant strides toward cleaner air, Great Lakes restoration, trash-free waters and completing Superfund cleanups. Region 5 also focused its work on smart sectors, opportunity zones and redevelopment. Some highlights are:
Click here to read the full report: https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-02/documents/r5_end_of_year-v4.pdf[1]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/2019-year-review-highlighting-epa-accomplishments-and-environmental-progress-0