Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 18:23 Hits: 0

Geographers are stepping into the virtual world of computer games to develop exciting new ways of assessing landscapes. Researchers have spent years analyzing geographical landscapes and determining what features people from different countries find most appealing. In a bid to engage younger audiences the team created a series of videos depicting dynamic fly-throughs of virtual landscapes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200206132335.htm