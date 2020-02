Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 22:41 Hits: 4

A new Democratic National Committee (DNC) climate council will help the party shape its 2020 environmental platform. The DNC Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis will kick off a listening tour, its first public action, this weekend in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/481928-dnc-climate-council-launches