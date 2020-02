Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 23:24 Hits: 3

FINALIZED: The Trump administration has finalized plans to dramatically shrink the scope of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments despite an ongoing legal challenge from environmentalists and Native American tribes....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/481946-overnight-energy-trump-administration-finalizes-plans-to