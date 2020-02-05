The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Increased traffic injuries are a surprising result of restricting older drivers

Research has examined impacts of mandated cognitive testing at driver's license renewal for people aged 75+. Such testing aims to identify potentially dangerous drivers and remove them from the road, upon which they may start bicycling or walking. The study found significant increases in traffic injuries among these older unprotected road users. This suggests need for testing that fully considers the safety of older people who lose their permission to drive.

