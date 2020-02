Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 18:24 Hits: 2

Researchers have designed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that is better able to predict how much students are learning in educational games. The improved model makes use of an AI training concept called multi-task learning, and could be used to improve both instruction and learning outcomes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200205132409.htm