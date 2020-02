Articles

Wednesday, 05 February 2020

Are bees dying of malnourishment? Researchers examine the interactions between plants and insects. Using behavioral experiments, the team analyzes how bumble bees evaluate the quality of food sources and how foods of various qualities affect their well-being.

