Asian hornet invasion spreads to Northern Germany

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 18:23 Hits: 5

Known to prey on many insects, including honey bees and other beneficiary species, the Asian hornet, which had recently invaded parts of Europe, presents a serious threat to apiculture and even to ecosystems. Scientists now share concerns about this fast invader spreading to the north. In early September 2019, a single specimen was collected alive in Hamburg (Germany), representing the northernmost find of the species so far.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200205132303.htm