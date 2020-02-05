Volcanic activity worldwide 5 Feb 2020: Fuego volcano, Popocatépetl, Semeru, Ibu, Dukono, Reventado...

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 21:00 Hits: 5

Aso (central Kyushu, Japan): Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Tokyo (VAAC) issued the following report: ACTIVITY CONT. VA AT 20200205/1800Z FL060 EXTD SE OBS VA DTG:05/1750Z Kuchinoerabu-jima (Ryukyu Islands): (5 Feb) The volcanic activity continues on Kuchierabu Island. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded small eruptions after the eruption on 3 February. ... [read more] ... [show less] ...

Read more https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/volcano-activity/news/97551/Volcanic-activity-worldwide-5-Feb-2020-Fuego-volcano-Popocatepetl-Semeru-Ibu-Dukono-Reventado.html