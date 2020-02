Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 19:33 Hits: 3

A new study offers the most complete picture available of where life occurs on Earth and what the most critical environmental factors are for determining why it's in specific places. The study's authors envision it providing a way to adapt management practices as climate change disrupts ecosystems across the planet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200205143353.htm