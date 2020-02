Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 14:56 Hits: 2

The House Natural Resources Committee’s plans to approve a subpoena against the Department of the Interior on Thursday have been delayed after many Republican members said they could not attend the markup, due in part to a conflict with...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/481591-vote-to-subpoena-interior-delayed-by-trump-prayer-breakfast