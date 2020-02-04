Green infrastructure provides benefits that residents are willing to work for, study shows

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020

Urban areas face increasing problems with stormwater management. Green infrastructure, including features such as rain barrels, green roofs, rain gardens, and on-site water treatment, can provide affordable and environmentally sound ways to manage precipitation. However, green infrastructure is challenging to maintain, because it is decentralized across a city and requires constant maintenance and upkeep. One way city management can address those challenges is to rely on volunteers to help maintain such features.

