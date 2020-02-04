Deep learning accurately forecasts heat waves, cold spells

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020

Using an advanced form of deep learning, researchers created a computer system that learned how to accurately predict extreme weather events, like heat waves, up to five days in advance using minimal information about current weather conditions. Ironically, the self-learning 'capsule neural network' uses a method reminiscent of 'analog' weather forecasting, which was made obsolete by computers in the 1950s.

