The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Deep learning accurately forecasts heat waves, cold spells

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Using an advanced form of deep learning, researchers created a computer system that learned how to accurately predict extreme weather events, like heat waves, up to five days in advance using minimal information about current weather conditions. Ironically, the self-learning 'capsule neural network' uses a method reminiscent of 'analog' weather forecasting, which was made obsolete by computers in the 1950s.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200204112518.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version