Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 16:25 Hits: 0

Weighing in on a debate that has raged for decades, researchers, after conducting a series of ultra-detailed comparisons, have declared that shipping pallets made of wood are slightly more environmentally friendly and sustainable than those made of plastic.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200204112524.htm