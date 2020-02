Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is mulling a plan that would exempt the agency from considering environmental impacts when weighing how to use large swaths of public lands.According to a PowerPoint slide obtained by The Hill, the plan would "...

