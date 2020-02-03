Low-energy solar particles from beyond Earth found near the Sun

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 19:15 Hits: 3

Scientists have identified low-energy particles lurking near the Sun that likely originated from solar wind interactions well beyond Earth orbit. NASA's Parker Solar Probe is venturing closer to the Sun than any previous probe. Scientists are probing the enigmatic features of the Sun to answer many questions, including how to protect space travelers and technology from the radiation associated with solar events.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200203141517.htm