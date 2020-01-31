Could resetting our internal clocks help control diabetes?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 12:42 Hits: 2

The circadian clock system allows the organisms to adjust to periodical changes of geophysical time. Today, increasing evidence show that disturbances in our internal clocks stemming from frequent time zone changes, irregular working schedules or ageing, have a significant impact on the development of metabolic diseases including type-2 diabetes. Using a molecule extracted from lemon peel, researchers have succeeded in 'repairing' the disrupted cellular clocks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200131074205.htm