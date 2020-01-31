The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Could resetting our internal clocks help control diabetes?

Category: Environment Hits: 2

The circadian clock system allows the organisms to adjust to periodical changes of geophysical time. Today, increasing evidence show that disturbances in our internal clocks stemming from frequent time zone changes, irregular working schedules or ageing, have a significant impact on the development of metabolic diseases including type-2 diabetes. Using a molecule extracted from lemon peel, researchers have succeeded in 'repairing' the disrupted cellular clocks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200131074205.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version