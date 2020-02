Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 13:00 Hits: 4

Republicans are putting the finishing touches on a bill that would cement President Trump’s commitment to a global initiative to plant 1 trillion trees, though experts caution that planting trees is not the most effective way to combat climate...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/480968-gop-lawmaker-wants-us-to-commit-to-planting-33-billion-trees