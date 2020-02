Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 22:45 Hits: 0

What if solar cells worked at night? That's no joke. In fact, a specially designed photovoltaic cell could generate up to 50 watts of power per square meter under ideal conditions at night, about a quarter of what a conventional solar panel can generate in daytime, according to a recent concept article.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200129174512.htm