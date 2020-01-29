Speedy recovery: New corn performs better in cold

Articles

Around the world, each person eats an average of 70 pounds of corn each year, with even more grown for animal feed and biofuel. And as the global population continues to boom, increasing the amount of food grown on the same amount of land becomes increasingly important. A group of researchers have taken a step closer to this goal by developing a new type of corn that recovers much more quickly after a cold snap.

