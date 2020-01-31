The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Safe potassium-ion batteries

Scientists have developed a nonflammable electrolyte for potassium and potassium-ion batteries, for applications in next-generation energy-storage systems beyond lithium technology. Scientists explain that the novel electrolyte based on an organic phosphate makes the batteries safer and also allows for operation at reduced concentrations, which is a necessary condition for large-scale applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200131114739.htm

