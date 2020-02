Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 16:47 Hits: 5

New modeling research estimates that up to 75,800 individuals in the Chinese city of Wuhan may have been infected with 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as of Jan. 25, 2020. The authors caution that given the lack of a robust and detailed timeline of records of suspected, probable, and confirmed cases and close contacts, the true size of the epidemic and its pandemic potential remains unclear.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200131114753.htm