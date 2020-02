Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 18:51 Hits: 4

Physicists propose a new way to leverage data from ultra-high energy neutrinos from large neutrino telescopes such as the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica. So far, all nonstandard interaction studies at IceCube have focused only on the low-energy atmospheric neutrino data.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200131135138.htm